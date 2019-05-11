EDWARD A. BROWN Cedar Rapids Edward A. Brown, 74, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, May, 2019, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church preceding services. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Ed was born Nov. 30, 1944, in Williamsburg, Iowa, to Howard and Mary (VanDee) Brown. He was united in marriage to Sharron Valandingham on Aug. 2, 1969, in Rock Island, Ill. In this union, three children were born. Ed was employed for many years as a mechanic for the Cedar Rapids Community School District, as well as his own shop Brown's Auto Service, later retiring in 2008. He enjoyed spending his free time camping with his wife and dogs and visiting with friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Sharron Brown; children, Todd (Tanya) of Cedar Rapids, Dallas of Knoxville, Tenn., and Brett (Nickole) of Rochester, Minn.; brothers, Thomas (Sharon), Greg (Ginger) and Mark (Kari) Brown, all of Cedar Rapids; sisters, Mary Anne White, Joyce Huelsenbeck, Cecilia Regan, Pam Brown, and Michele (Paul) Kaplan, all of Cedar Rapids, Connie (Arthur) Berge of Osage, Sharon (Russell) Smith of Hiawatha, Judy (Ralph) Lundquist of Solon and Theresa (Doug) Kaestner of Marion; grandchildren, Kale, Penelope and Scout; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mary Brown, three brother-in-laws and a nephew. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. The family invites you to celebrate Ed's life after the services at Rumors Bar and Grill. Published in The Gazette on May 11, 2019