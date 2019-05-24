Services Cedar Memorial 4200 First Avenue NE Cedar Rapids , IA 52402 319-393-8000 Resources More Obituaries for Edward King Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Edward A. King

Obituary Condolences Flowers EDWARD A. KING Cedar Rapids Edward A. King 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Memorial services with military rites at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. Dad, did you know that you meant the world to so many? There will never be another man to replace you in our lives. Even though this is all so new, we miss you already and can't imagine a sunset and a car ride without you. You were an amazing husband who was devoted to his wife, Marlene, for 63 years, after meeting on a blind date. You always made sure you loved her 3 1/2 times. Your kids, Rhonda (nicknamed by you Sam), Jyl (Minnesota Fats/Pumpernickel ... She hated the first one but the second was our secret) and Blain (Beaver) will remember you forever and have grown into three wonderful adults who model the values you put in place for them and know how to row their own boats. Your grandchildren, Kelsey, Caleb, Leanne and Adam, will never have a greater man to look up to and admire as you. Josie was the newest addition and had made you a great-grandfather just eight short months ago. As she grows into the woman she is supposed to become, the stories you created will pass down to be whispered in her ears. Your two sons-in-law, Darrell and Jeremy, and daughter-in-law Kristi, have nothing but respect for you and promise to take care of your kids and stand by them loving them 3 1/2 times like you did their mom. You also left behind many works of art in the form of wildlife paintings, caricatures and photography. These will be cherished forever by their owners and will continue to bring beauty, as you saw it, into the world. When you were a young man of 18 you entered the U.S. Army as a flat-footed camera repairman and brought back numerous stories of the Korean conflict. You were a hard worker and were employed for numerous years at Link Belt Speeder later to become FMC. This was followed by a courier life at Wells Fargo, where you got to do what you love: driving along listening to music and meeting people. You touched the lives of so many and the joke always was that we couldn't go anywhere without you seeing someone you knew or talking to a complete stranger, who, by the time you left, was a new and forever friend. If today were yesterday we'd have another moment to make what matters count. But today is soon turning into tomorrow and has left many fond thoughts of you that are overflowing our hearts with love. Every time we see a butterfly fluttering from flower to flower, we'll know that it is a reminder of you and the wings of life you gave us and now the wings of an angel that you have acquired. Love Pumpernickel. Memorial donations may be given to the Iowa Lions Eye Bank in Ed's name. Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019