EDWARD A. VACTHA Wellman Edward A. Vactha was born Sept. 20, 1934, in New Hampton, Iowa, the son of George and Agnes (Schneberger) Vachta. He graduated from Rudofino Catholic High School in Protivin, Iowa, in 1953. Ed served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean War. On Sept. 12, 1965, Ed was united in marriage to Ethel Ford in Kirksville, Mo. Ed worked at Buckwalter Motors for 32 years as an automobile technician, and owned and operated Glider Motor for 20 years, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the Charles Polton American Legion. He was a master mechanic and enjoyed going to auctions. Ed died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Parkview Manor in Wellman at the age of 85 years. Ed is survived by his daughters, Doreen (Neil) Strabala of Hills and Susie (Dave) Henderson of Frytown; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Koshetka of Wellman; four grandsons, Derek (Lindsey) VanDyke, Chris (Mandi) Henderson, Casey (Amy) Henderson and Kyle (Nicki) Koshetka; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ethel; a son, Norbert Koshetka; two sisters, Mildred Kolbert and Mary Jacoby; and a brother, George Vachta Jr. There will be no services. A memorial fund has been established for Wellman Ambulance. The Powell Funeral Home in Wellman is caring for Ed and his family.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020