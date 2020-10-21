1/
Edward "Ed" Auer Sr.
EDWARD "ED" AUER SR. Winthrop Edward "Ed" Auer Sr., 92, of Winthrop, Iowa, died Sunday evening, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Winthrop. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop. A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Valley Hospice. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 21, 2020.
October 21, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
