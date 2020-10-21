EDWARD "ED" AUER SR. Winthrop Edward "Ed" Auer Sr., 92, of Winthrop, Iowa, died Sunday evening, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Winthrop. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop. Interment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop. A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Valley Hospice. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
