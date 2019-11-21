|
|
EDWARD "ED" CHARLES MACHACEK Atkins Edward "Ed" Charles Machacek, 77, of Atkins, Iowa, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at The Gardens in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home with Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. The family requests casual attire. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Ed was born on March 19, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Edward J. and Anne (Bohac) Machacek. He graduated from Jefferson High School. Ed was united in marriage to Pat Keller on July 17, 1965, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He owned and operated Ed's Automotive Services, which was the last full-service gas station in Cedar Rapids, for the past 54 years. Ed enjoyed drag racing, NASCAR racing and Corvettes. He was a member of the International Hot Rod Association. Ed was known to his friends as "Fast Eddie" or "Mister Ed." He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife, Pat Machacek of Atkins; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Meling of Marshalltown, Iowa; son, Chad (Tori) Machacek of Ely, Iowa; grandchildren, Marisa, Savana and Jordan Meling, and Lexi and Logan Knutsen; and sister-in-law, Marie Machacek of Acton, Mass. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Anne Machacek; and brother, Raymond Machacek. Memorials in Ed's memory may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please share a memory of Ed at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019