EDWARD EMMERT Wyoming Edward Emmert, 84, of Wyoming, Iowa, formerly of Olin, Iowa, died March 23, 2019, at home in Wyoming. A gathering for friends and family will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Wyoming Senior Center Memorial Hall in downtown Wyoming. Services for the family will be held at 10 a.m. on April 5 at Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island, Ill. Edward was born May 10, 1934, to Ernest and Jane (Chapman) Emmert. Edward graduated from Anamosa High School and served in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps in Korea. He was united in marriage to Patricia Guyer on July 28, 1957. Edward farmed and worked at Iowa Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids and Boeing in Wichita, Kan. He was a member of Oxford Junction American Legion Post 473. Edward is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Mark of Seattle, Wash., and Ryan of Bellbrook, Ohio; his sisters, Doris Husmann and Margie (Kenny) Taylor; and granddaughters, Shelby of Anchorage, Alaska, and Lauren of Bellbrook, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and one sister. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary