Edward "Ed" Fisher
EDWARD "ED" STEVEN FISHER Center Point Edward "Ed" Steven Fisher, 87, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Heritage Specialty Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private family burial will be held at Portable Cemetery, rural Manchester, Iowa, on Sept. 30. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, is assisting the family. Ed, the son of Charles and Florence (Schrader) Fisher, was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Independence, Iowa. As a youngster and young adult, Ed worked for area farmers, and then served honorably in the Army from 1953 to 1955. Ed married Olga Jiroutek on Nov. 27, 1955, in Cedar Rapids. Thereafter, he began work for the IDOT, where he worked for nearly 33 years, retiring as an IDOT supervisor in 1993. Ed had a true love of nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, working in his own yard and woodworking. Ed was a member of the American Legion for 14 years and a Masonic Lodge Member, Marion, for 53 years. He is survived by his wife, Olga; and his son, David (Pam) Fisher.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 23, 2020.
September 23, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
