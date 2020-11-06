EDWARD FRANKLIN STEINBRECH Solon Edward Franklin Steinbrech, 87 of Solon, Iowa, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. Ed was delivered by a country doctor in his family's farmhouse in rural Solon, Iowa, on Jan. 4, 1934, to Frank and Pearl (McNulty) Steinbrech, the third of five children. He began his education in a one-room schoolhouse, ultimately graduating from Solon High School in 1952 and was captain of his basketball team. He proudly volunteered for the U.S. Army in 1954, serving overseas in the A-company of the 128th A.O.M. during peacetime in Germany from 1954 to 1956. During this time, he competed on the battalion's basketball team, capturing the Southeast U.S. Army Division of Germany, and trained in the Army ski program in Austria. He matriculated to Iowa State University in 1956 on the GI bill. Ed married Nargi Rayman on June 30, 1959, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They settled in Solon and raised four sons and one daughter: Daniel Mark (deceased), Angela Corinne of Iowa City, Kenneth Edward of Solon, Michael Joseph of Nashville, Tenn., and Douglas Steven of New York City. Ed was an active member of Saint Mary Church of Solon, the Foresters Club, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the University I-Club. He also was a member of the Solon Library Board and the Solon Zoning Board. In 1967, Ed was recruited to the Johnson County Clerk's Office in Iowa City. He became the deputy clerk, and in 1984 announced his candidacy for the Johnson County clerk of court. After a very hard-fought race, he was elected the clerk of court and continued to run in the office until his retirement in 1998. Ed is survived by his wife, Nargi; his daughter, Angela; and her sons, Carl and Edward Richey, Ken and Patricia Steinbrech, and their sons, Owen and Ian, Michael, Douglas and Jeff Sharp, and their son, Jack Sharp-Steinbrech; and his sister, Marge Welsh. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in his death by his parents, Frank and Pearl Steinbrech; Sister Mary Alice Stahle; Robert, Francis; and his dearly missed son, Daniel Mark Steinbrech. Ed was an avid golfer with two "hole-in-one" achievements. He also enjoyed bicycle touring having crisscrossed the United States in two directions, and crossed Vietnam, and a special tour in Cuba with his wife. Memorials may be directed to the Iowa City Hospice or the Solon Firehouse Fund. A private family funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Ed's service will be livestreamed on Sunday morning and can be viewed later. To view, please search "Remembering Edward Steinbrech" on Facebook and request to join the group. Ed would often say: "It's not about the destination. It's about the journey." Online condolences may be expressed to the family at the Gay and Ciha website: www.gayandciha.com
