EDWARD FRED "ED" MELICHAR Cedar Rapids Edward Fred "Ed" Melichar, 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday evening, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, after a four-year, hard-fought, no-self-pity struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church by Father Christopher Podhajsky. Burial with Navy graveside services: St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Paich-Kuba Funeral Home East, 1228 Second St. SE, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. The rosary begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Edward was born on Feb. 24, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Blanche (Terpkosh) Melichar. A hardworking man best describes Ed, who throughout most of his years of employment worked both a full-time as well as a part-time job while also fulfilling his military obligations. After retirement, he enjoyed keeping busy with home improvement projects and maintaining a beautifully manicured lawn. Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was on active duty during the Vietnam War era. He was stationed aboard the USS Maloy when it took part in the Naval blockade of Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Upon his honorable discharge, he reenlisted in the Naval Reserve, retiring after 30 years of service. Ed was a member of the following organizations: Fleet Reserve Association Branch 216, where he served as treasurer; Post 298 of the American Legion in Marion and the Cadets of St. George Branch W045, FCSLA (formerly Catholic Workman) where he served as vice president. Ed has been a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church since his marriage to the former Janet Jakoubek on Feb. 23, 1963. Following the flood of 2008, Ed volunteered many months, along with other volunteers, on the restoration of St. Wenceslaus Church and other buildings on the church premises. Ed also served on the Buildings and Grounds Committee and the Parish Council. By far, Ed's greatest joys were family-oriented. Family trips, events and activities, especially those involving his three granddaughters whom he adored. Their "Papa" was a kid at heart, he made them laugh at his humorous sayings. Funny things that he loved doing, especially stopping by to pick up any would be treasures lying in the street which one time ended up being a garlic bucket. Ed is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janet; daughters, Lori (Ryan) DeCamp and Sheri (David) Johnston, all of Cedar Rapids; granddaughters, Jordan (Brian) Paulson of Grinnell, Jade Johnston and significant other Alex of Fairfield and Skylar DeCamp of Cedar Rapids; and great-grandson, Cory Paulson and great-great-granddaughter, Lyla Paulson, both of Grinnell. Also surviving is a sister, Janice Ashbacker of Solon; sisters-in-law, Sharlene Melichar and Beverly Thole, both of Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, James (Melva) Jakoubek of Cedar Rapids; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding Ed in death were his parents and parents-in-law, George and Josephine Jakoubek; brothers, Joseph Jr., Richard and Donald; and sister-in-law, Eileen Melichar and brother-in-law, Walter Ashbacker. Special thanks to Dr. Abhishek Kumar with Mercy Pulmonology for his compassionate care for Ed during the last four years. Memorials may be given to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or a . Farewell: Old Sailors Never Die, They Just Sail Away. Fair Winds and Following Seas "Fast Eddie"!
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020