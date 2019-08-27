|
EDWARD E. GILLICK Cedar Rapids Edward E. Gillick, 86, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Colonial Manor Nursing Home after a long battle with dementia. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will follow the funeral service at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Teahen Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. Edward is survived by his brother, John (Char) of Cedar Rapids; four sons, Brian (Marlene) of Waterloo, Jeff (Cheryl) of Cedar Rapids, Chris (Dyna) of Cedar Rapids and Mark of San Francisco; daughter, Sherri (Kevin) Bahr of Swisher; 10 grandchildren, Justin, Stephanie, Megan, Shannon, Angie, Brianna, Josh, Christian, John Jr. and Demi; and nine great-grandchildren. Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; and son, Michael. Edward was born March 20, 1933, in Cedar Rapids. the son of Earl and Gwen McMeel Gillick. He graduated from St. Patrick High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. Edward married the love of his life, Margaret D. Miller, on June 21, 1958, in Lisbon. They shared 54 years together. Edward retired from the U.S. Post Office after working more than 30 years and as a member of NARFE. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Edward enjoyed Navy reunions of the USS Alfred A. Cunningham group (Tin Can Sailors). He was active in organizing St. Patrick High School reunions. Edward enjoyed Iowa Hawkeye sports, St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, bowling, gardening, and spending time with the large network of friends he made over the years. Edward was a devoted husband and father and will be missed dearly by many. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Colonial Manor in Amana and the Essence of Life Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019