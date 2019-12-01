|
EDWARD "ED" HANDLEY Cedar Rapids Edward "Ed" Handley, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services in Cedar Rapids. Private family inurnment will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids at a later date. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Known to his mother and certain family as "Eddie," he was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Sylvester Sr. and Evelyn (Roberts) Handley. He graduated from Jefferson High School. Ed then entered the Air Force and served four years as an aircraft mechanic. After his service, he practiced the sheet metal trade as a proud member of SMART Local 263. Later in life, he worked as a mechanical inspector for the city of Cedar Rapids. He was proud to drive through his hometown and point out the businesses and homes he helped build or keep safe. As a loyal Hawkeye fan, he could not work in the garage on a fall or winter afternoon without the Iowa game on the radio. Fishing and camping whenever he could, he was also known to pitch a mean horseshoe or two. He showed his passion for life through years of singing with the Harmony Hawks and square dancing with family and friends. His family will miss his humor and laughter. Certain cable shopping channels may also be negatively affected. Survivors include his children, Scott (Dana) Handley of Louisville, Ky., and Eric (Sabrina) Handley and Patrick Handley, all of St. Peters, Mo.; six grandchildren, Kiley and Bryn Handley, Jordan Handley and Jessica, Colin and Britain Handley; and siblings, Sylvester (Marie) Handley Jr. of Cedar Rapids, Joseph Handley of Marion and David (Lori) Handley of Cedar Rapids. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Bryan L. Handley; infant sister, Mary Catherine Handley; and sister, Katherine Null.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019