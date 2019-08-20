|
EDWARD ARTHUR HOWDERSHELT Wellman Edward Arthur Howdershelt, born June 11, 1949, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Born in Fort Meade, Md., Ed grew up in Pennsylvania and Texas with his nose in a book before embarking on life in Vietnam, Ramstein AFB, Germany, Israel, Africa, and then back to Texas and Florida, settling to an end near Wellman. He was a soldier, medic, courier, mercenary, protector of wildlife, scourge of poachers, horseman, artist, computer nerd and Linux aficionado, a lover of good music, books, women, science fiction, Vulcans, flying whether crop duster, chopper or hang glider and cats of all sizes. Ultimately, as an author he wrote his experiences into some 37 books and stories he referred to as semi-fiction. He is survived by a sister, Flo; several children of his late wife; his companion, Cynthia; and a number of cats. He is deeply missed. Powell Funeral Home in Wellman is assisting Edward and his family.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019