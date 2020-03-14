|
EDWARD "EDDIE" J. JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Edward "Eddie" J. Johnson, 64, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf House, after a long, extensive battle with cancer. A time of reflection will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. A continued Celebration of Life gathering will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Brosh Chapel. Edward was born Aug. 22, 1955, in Waukon, the son of Clarence and Alice (Dougherty) Johnson. The family moved to Cedar Rapids and settled in Shueyville when he was a child. Ed graduated from Prairie High School in 1973. Like his father, Ed was a skilled carpenter and began building new houses, apartments and remodeling homes, a skill he is proud to have passed onto his two sons. He met his future wife, Becky (Coghlan), in 1981. They moved to southern California in 1982 for work. On July 6, 1985, they were married in San Marcos, Calif. A year later, they moved back to Cedar Rapids to raise their family. Ed worked hard and played even harder. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved deer hunting with the "boys" in Waukon, as well as fishing trips to Canada and Harpers Ferry. Ed was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren. He especially liked to take the day off work on a hot summer day to take the kids boating. Ed is survived by his mother, Alice; wife, Becky; daughter, Brandi (Chris) Sawyer, sons, JJ and Craig; daughter, Misti (John) Thompson; three granddaughters; three grandsons; one step-grandson; sisters, Judy (Jerry) Nichols and Joan (Jim) Chalupsky; three brothers, Kenny, Danny (Pat) and Donny Johnson; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father, Clarence; sister-in-law, Sherry Johnson; and a granddaughter, Layla Sawyer. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020