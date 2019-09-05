|
EDWARD JONES Cedar Rapids Edward George Jones, 63, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sept. 2, 2019, at St. Luke's. Edward was born May 5, 1956, in Cedar Rapids to Melvin and Ruth (Anderson) Jones. Survivors include Bev (Tony) Damonte of Punta Gorda, Fla., Cleon (Margie) Jones of Seattle, Wash., Mike (Cindy) Cobb of Medford, Ore., Pat (Sandi) Cobb of Cedar Rapids, Dennis (Lana) Cobb of Solon and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Jones; his mother, Ruth Jones Kaufman; and a sister, Patricia Brownlee. A special thanks to his caregivers at Kingston Hill and the Penn Center in Delhi for all the years of loving care. A family service is planned for a future date. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019