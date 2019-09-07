|
|
EDWARD JOSEPH SCHULTE Manchester Edward Joseph Schulte, 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, MaryAnn Schulte of Manchester; his three daughters, Julie (Tom) Schechtman of Greeley, Jane (Richard) Quint of Ryan and Jackie (Randy) Mormann of Manchester; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) Recker, Sara (Saul) Muniz, Jeffrey (Karla) Schechtman, Ben (Erin) Quint, Marty (Lindsey) Quint, Rachel (Bryan) Kuhn, Blake (friend, Dana Whalen) Mormann, Mitch Mormann and Molly (friend, Dustin Dinsdale) Mormann; 16 great-grandchildren, Ruby, Maggie and Leah Recker, Chase and Jake Muniz, Charlotte and JoAnna Schechtman, Olivia, Evelyn, Claire and Hazel Quint, Korbin, Briella and Aria Quint and Kaleb and Kaden Kuhn; sisters-and brothers-in-law, Ann Gudenkauf of Manchester, Ray (Sally) Gudenkauf of Ryan, Grace Pruss of Cedar Rapids, Alice (Larry) Sperfslage of Strawberry Point, Judy Gudenkauf of Manchester and Jerry (Diane) Gudenkauf of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson and the Rev. Dennis Quint, officiating. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Monday. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019