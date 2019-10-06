|
|
EDWARD LOUIS BROKENS Monticello Edward Louis Brokens, 98, of Monticello, passed from this life on Oct. 1, 2019, after a brief illness. A memorial service celebrating Ed's life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ed Moreano officiating at the United Church of Monticello, 123 N. Chestnut St. Family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Iowa Cremation is caring for Edward and his family. Edward was born on Dec. 11, 1920, to William and Anna (Balster) Brokens. He married Velda Rickels on Oct. 13, 1944, at Wayne Zion Lutheran Church and enjoyed 72 years with the love of his life. Ed proudly served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a B-24 pilot in the Pacific and was awarded five medals for his service. He participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2009 and was overwhelmed by the gratitude bestowed upon him. Following the war, the couple resided in Monticello, where he built his homes from the ground up. The family moved to rural Scotch Grove, where he farmed several years before moving back to town. Ed was a hardworking man, jack of all trades, and could fix anything. Always busy over the years, he had a variety of occupations: a painting business, partnership in a Dodge dealership, insurance agent with Farm Bureau, and later owner of B & E Insurance. Ed enjoyed traveling, camping, gardening, dancing, woodworking and baking. He was well-known for apple pies and desserts he made at Pennington Square, and loved tending the raised gardens to provide fresh produce for the residents. He was a member of the American Legion Post 209 and St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello. Edward is survived by sons, Gary (Lucinda) of Scotch Grove and Greg (Susan) of Iowa Falls; five grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by several nieces and nephews, many friends and his Pennington Family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Velda; and siblings, Helen Boss, Robert Brokens and Kenneth Brokens. Ed always had a smile on his face and a sparkle in his blue eyes that will be greatly missed. Most of all, he was and always will be our hero and role model. His dedication to family, God and country is a legacy he leaves us. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Veterans' Perspective, Quilts of Valor, Honor Flight or s in Edward's name. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019