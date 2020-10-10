EDWARD N. "ED" CARPENTER Iowa City Edward N. "Ed" Carpenter, 76, of Iowa City, died on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Keystone Place at Forevergreen in North Liberty. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Eastern Iowa Alzheimer's Association
or the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Ed's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Edward Nelson Carpenter was born Aug. 17, 1944, in Fulton, N.Y., the son of Nelson and Frances (Burts) Carpenter. In 1969, he graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical engineering. Ed married Judith M. Anderson on May 2, 1970, in St. Louis. Ed worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Buffalo, N.Y., for a number of years before accepting a position with Stanley Consultants in Muscatine, Iowa, in 1979. Here in Iowa City, he and Judy purchased the home where Judy still resides. After working for Stanley Consultants, Ed did private consulting before his retirement. Ed enjoyed photography, bird watching, all animals, but especially cats, and his weekly night on the town for dinner with Judy. His family includes his wife, Judy; brother-in-law, Gene Anderson, and his wife, Judith Robinson; and several cousins. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Sylvia. The family wishes to express its gratitude to both Keystone Place at Forevergreen and Serenity Care Hospice for the service they provided to Ed. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Ed's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so.