EDWARD CHARLES NEFF Cedar Rapids Edward Charles Neff, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A private family inurnment will be held at St. John's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held later because of COVID-19. Ed was born June 2, 1940, to the late Miles and Anna (Phillips) Neff in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Ed graduated from Franklin High School. He was united in marriage to Stella McArthur on April 4, 1959. They divorced in 1974. Ed owned Neff Roofing Co. and Neff Investments. When he was not at work, Ed would be fishing at his favorite spots or playing cards at the local casino. Ed is survived by his son, Scott (Tina) Neff; daughters, Stacy (Mike) Davidson and Schary (Jim) Way; grandchildren, Nick Johnson, Andy (Michele) Johnson, Zach Davidson, Jamie Davidson, Michael Way and Alec Way; brother, Allen Neff; sister, Bobbi Hajek; special nephew, Michael Neff; special friend, Stella (McArthur) Marker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Terry Neff; sister, Delores Christiansen; and Ed's biggest buddy, Gabe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be directed to the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please leave an online condolence for the family at www.iowacremation.com
