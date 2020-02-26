Home

Edward "Ed" Stachovic

EDWARD "ED" LEE STACHOVIC Cedar Falls Edward "Ed" Lee Stachovic, 89, formerly of Bettendorf and Davenport, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. His funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls and one hour before Mass Thursday at the church. There will be a rosary service beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or to MercyOne Foundation of Northeast Iowa
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
