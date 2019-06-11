EDWARD J. "ED" UPAH Tama Edward J."Ed" Upah, 91, of Tama, passed away June 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Premier Estates of Toledo under the care of Iowa River Hospice. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama with Father Michael Mescher as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Tama. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with a vigil service following at 7 p.m. Edward was born April 20, 1928, in rural Chelsea, Iowa, the son of William and Frances (Charvot) Upah. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School. Ed served his country in the National Guard for 12 years. On May 21, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Starits at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama. Ed was a parts manager for International Harvester in Tama for nearly 40 years. After International Harvester closed, he was a parts manager for Barron Motors in Toledo. He also farmed and owned and managed rental property. Ed was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama, the Knights of Columbus, KD Lodge and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Ed enjoyed going to the casino and sharing stories with old farmers. Ed and Mary Ann liked traveling around the country on trips with the family. He loved growing raspberries. Ed also had a love of taking naps, buffets, midnight cruises in the car and always had a good joke. He was a very devoted husband to Mary Ann, especially after their car accident. He always was there for his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mary Ann of Tama; two daughters, Diane (Dick) Novak of Tama and Jane Currier of Tama; six grandchildren, Rich (Katie) Novak of Plano, Texas, John (Becky) Novak of Toledo, Emily (Jason) Babinat of Tama, Christine (Shane) Ecklor of Marshalltown, Jesse (Codee) Gerlach of Carlisle and Katie (Will) Schulte of Watkins; 15 great-grandchildren, Remington, Samuel and Finnley Novak, Gabe, Ethan and Alex Babinat, Ann, Chad, Madelyn and Richard Ecklor, Connor and Kennedy Gerlach, and Carson, Brody and Charlie Schulte; one sister; one sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; one great-grandson, River Novak; one brother; and a sister as a child. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama. Published in The Gazette on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary