Edward VanLancker
EDWARD VANLANCKER Victor Edward VanLancker, 55, of Victor, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor. Visitation with the VanLancker family will be held at St. James beginning at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be designated to the Ed VanLancker Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with Ed's family online at www.smithfh.com. For additional information please go to the Smith Funeral Home website at smithfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
