EDWARD W. STRELLNER Cedar Rapids Edward W. Strellner, 89, formerly of Van Horne, died on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Keystone. Private committal services will be held. Ed was born Nov. 9, 1929, to Carl and Margaret (Henkel) Strellner. He graduated from Van Horne High School and married Ilene Bevins on Nov. 12, 1949, at Immaculate Conception Church in Cedar Rapids. He had lived, worked and raised their family in Van Horne before, in recent years, moving to Cedar Rapids. Ed initially worked for his father and later became owner of Strellner Masonry Construction in Van Horne. He was active in many community groups, including the Van Horne Businessman's Club and board of directors of the Van Horne Telephone Co. Ed was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete in athletics, especially baseball and softball. Ed is survived by three children, Dan (Anne) Strellner, Cedar Rapids, Cindy (Bob) Kaestner, Newhall, and Tim (Gwen) Strellner, Marion; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren: Eric, (Keevan) Brody, Kellen and Rylan Kaestner of Cedar Rapids, Grant (Kim) Kaestner of Le Claire, Iowa, Erin, (Owen) and Carter Stanley of Lawrence, Kan., and Dave Strellner of Telluride, Colo., Jamie (Alex) Craig and Ben (Erin) Strellner and Jack Strellner, all of Chicago. Ed also is survived by two sisters-in-law, Doris Osborn of Keystone and Kathleen Novak of Lisbon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years; his parents; brother- and sister-in-law, Leland and Donna Strellner; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Harold Frizzell and Mary and Duane Gustafson; brothers-in-law, Edward Bevins, Harold Osborn and Wes Novak. Memorials may be directed to Abbe Center or Aging Services. Condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019