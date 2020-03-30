|
EDWARD (CARL) "EDDIE" WOLFE Quasqueton Edward (Carl) "Eddie" Wolfe, 74, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. Private family visitation and graveside service will be held at the Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton, with the Rev. David Beckman of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, officiating. There will be an announcement when public services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020