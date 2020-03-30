Home

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home - Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Edward Wolfe
Edward "Eddie" (Carl) Wolfe


1945 - 2020
Edward "Eddie" (Carl) Wolfe Obituary
EDWARD (CARL) "EDDIE" WOLFE Quasqueton Edward (Carl) "Eddie" Wolfe, 74, of Quasqueton, Iowa, died on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home. Private family visitation and graveside service will be held at the Quasqueton Cemetery, Quasqueton, with the Rev. David Beckman of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Winthrop, officiating. There will be an announcement when public services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020
