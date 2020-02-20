|
|
EDWIN GLENN MATTHES Riverside Edwin Glenn Matthes, 93, of Riverside, Iowa, passed away peacefully in his home in Riverside on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on Dec. 8, 1926. Edwin "Ed" served in the Army in World War II and was a long time member of the Iowa City Eagles Club. Survivors include son, Scott Matthes; four stepchildren, George Gerot, James Gerot, Deb Engel and Kay Thomann; nephew, Ronnie Matthes; and nieces, Sandy Hutchcroft and Cathy Wray. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Agnes Matthes; his wife, Alice; and his sister, Lorna King. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Memorial Gardens Iowa City, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Washington County.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020