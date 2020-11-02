1/1
Edwin "Ed" Humpleby
EDWIN "ED" HUMPLEBY Coralville Edwin "Ed" Humpleby passed peacefully in his sleep at home surrounded by friends and family on Oct. 31, 2020, in Coralville, Iowa, at the age of 87. Ed is survived by his wife, Twyla; sister, Linda; and his three daughters, Bobbie and husband Bill, Kim and husband Maurice, and Nicole and husband Michael. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Kenneth; and parents, Zelma and Vernon. Ed was born Aug. 14, 1933, in Columbus Junction, Iowa, to Zelma and Vernon Humpleby. He married Twyla Worthington, the love of his life, in 1951. Ed enjoyed his career in sales with the constant support of his wife, Twyla. The couple welcomed three daughters during their life. His daughters remember him as a loving and doting father who loved his family unconditionally. Ed and Twyla have 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren they spoil with love at every opportunity. A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Oak Hill Cemetery on First Avenue in Coralville. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ed's life. We are requesting social distance practices be followed in this current environment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The Edwin Humpleby Memorial Fund, c/o Lensing Funeral Service, P.O. Box 167, Iowa City, IA 52244. Thoughts may be shared with the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
