|
|
EDWIN "ED" LOUIS CARSTENS Marion Edwin "Ed" Louis Carstens, 90, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion with Pastor Denny Wright officiating. A private burial will take place in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Ed was born Aug. 21, 1928, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Harry and Florence (Mayer) Carstens. He was a 1946 graduate of Davenport High School. Ed served honorably in the U.S. Army as a military police officer in Japan from 1946 to 1948. He went onto graduate from Parsons College, Fairfield, Iowa, in 1955. Ed was united in marriage to Marilyn Hoffman on June 16, 1956, at Barhydt Chapel, Parsons College. Ed retired as a carpenter. He coached baseball and basketball and played semi-pro baseball after college in Davenport, Iowa. Ed loved speed skating and supported local speed skating clubs while his girls were participating. He was noted for his great work ethic, love of family and devotion to his church. For 60 years, Ed and Marilyn have been members of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Marion. Ed is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Marilyn Carstens; three daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Irland, Joy (Bill) Lucas and Jennifer Flieder; foster daughter from Perth, Australia, Karen (Mike) Polkinghorne; seven grandchildren, Ben Irland, Kyle Irland, Andrea (Kyle) Winey, Sarah Lucas (Christopher Fernandez), Conrad Lucas, Austin Flieder and Amy Flieder; two sisters-in-law, Ilene (Mahlon) Vorhies and Peggy Carstens; several nieces and nephews; and a beloved therapy dog, "Tootsie." He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harry Carstens and Robert Carstens; and one sister-in-law, Joyce Carstens. Memorials in Ed's memory may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection or the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Please share a memory of Ed at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019