|
|
EEVA MARIA KALIHER Cedar Rapids Eeva Maria Kaliher of Austin, Texas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully at home the morning of Dec. 24, 2019. She was born May 7, 1938, in Helsinki, Finland, to the Rev. Peter and Elli Talikka, and emigrated to Chisholm, Minn., in 1949. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tarmo Talikka; and son, Sean Kaliher. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 60 years, Dennis Kaliher; daughter, Siobhan Kaliher; extended family; as well as her neighbors and friends in Austin. Interment was held Dec. 30 in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn. In lieu of other forms of remembrance, donations in her name to Best Friends Animal Society or St. Joseph's Indian School would be greatly appreciated
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020