1/1
Eileen Anna (Schmitz) Knight
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EILEEN ANNA (SCHMITZ) KNIGHT Walker Eileen Anna (Schmitz) Knight, 93, of Walker, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, after a short illness. Public calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, Iowa. 14 guests will be admitted at a time. All those attending are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private Funeral Mass: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Walker. Burial: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Walker. Eileen was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Walker, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Michael) Schmitz. She graduated from Walker School in 1945. Eileen was united in marriage to Robert E. "Bob" Knight on Feb. 10, 1951, in Colorado Springs, Colo. She worked for the post office and later in the mailroom at Armstrong's Department Store. Eileen was a former member of Green's Grove Sewing Circle, and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Rita's Circle. Eileen was a very giving, caring and loving person who saw the good in everyone. She loved crossword puzzles, sewing and gardening. Eileen enjoyed all the beauty in birdwatching; especially hummingbirds. She was known for her cooking and baking; especially her homemade bread, rolls and potato salad. Survivors include her children, Katherine Thomas of Center Point, Roberta (Robert) Colclazier of Redfield, S.D., John Knight and David Knight, both of Walker, Anne Knight of Cedar Rapids, Rita (Bill) McKenzie of Anchorage, Alaska, Cathleen (Brad) Knight-Jordan of Harrisburg, Pa., Christine Knight of Cedar Rapids and Tracy Knight (Matt Imhoff) of Cedar Rapids; 22 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren and two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Knight, in 1998; great-grandson, William James Knight; brothers, Ted, John and Edward Schmitz; sisters, Adeline Kress, Marie Schmitz and Frances Weber; and sons-in-law, Roger Thomas, Alex Chappell and Dan Warkel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to Eileen's favorite organizations. Please share a memory of Eileen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved