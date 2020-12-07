EILEEN ANNA (SCHMITZ) KNIGHT Walker Eileen Anna (Schmitz) Knight, 93, of Walker, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, after a short illness. Public calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point, Iowa. 14 guests will be admitted at a time. All those attending are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Private Funeral Mass: Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Walker. Burial: Sacred Heart Cemetery, Walker. Eileen was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Walker, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Michael) Schmitz. She graduated from Walker School in 1945. Eileen was united in marriage to Robert E. "Bob" Knight on Feb. 10, 1951, in Colorado Springs, Colo. She worked for the post office and later in the mailroom at Armstrong's Department Store. Eileen was a former member of Green's Grove Sewing Circle, and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Rita's Circle. Eileen was a very giving, caring and loving person who saw the good in everyone. She loved crossword puzzles, sewing and gardening. Eileen enjoyed all the beauty in birdwatching; especially hummingbirds. She was known for her cooking and baking; especially her homemade bread, rolls and potato salad. Survivors include her children, Katherine Thomas of Center Point, Roberta (Robert) Colclazier of Redfield, S.D., John Knight and David Knight, both of Walker, Anne Knight of Cedar Rapids, Rita (Bill) McKenzie of Anchorage, Alaska, Cathleen (Brad) Knight-Jordan of Harrisburg, Pa., Christine Knight of Cedar Rapids and Tracy Knight (Matt Imhoff) of Cedar Rapids; 22 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren and two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Knight, in 1998; great-grandson, William James Knight; brothers, Ted, John and Edward Schmitz; sisters, Adeline Kress, Marie Schmitz and Frances Weber; and sons-in-law, Roger Thomas, Alex Chappell and Dan Warkel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to Eileen's favorite organizations. Please share a memory of Eileen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
