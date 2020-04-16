|
|
EILEEN T. STERN Cedar Rapids Eileen T. Stern, 66, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her sister's home in Fairfax after a very brief and courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Eileen was cremated, per her wishes. Eileen worked at Duane Arnold energy center and Mercy Hospital. She is survived by her children, Jason (Laurie) Bascom, Tassanna Bascom and Destiney (Dustin) Barre; brothers, Mike Kress of Waterloo and Bill (Denise) Kress of Cedar Rapids; sister, Catherine (Larry) Davisson of Fairfax; grandchildren, Dyllan, Brody and Gavin Bascom, Kelsy and Rylee Jaeger, Kourtnie (Wes Grendler) Riley and Cory Bascom; great-grandchildren, Zayden VanHyfte Piper Grendler, and Alice and Bella Barre. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Herman and Agnes Kress; and sister-in-law, Teresa Kress. Thanks to Hospice of Mercy, nurses Myra, Cindy and Mallory, for your wonderful care of Eileen and your tremendous support to her family. Taking care of Eileen in her last 17 days was a journey I will treasure forever, her brave acceptance of what was to come was inspiring and her anticipation of seeing our mother again after more than 54 years carried her through her final days with hope and excitement. "There is no friend quite like a sister and no sister quite like you." Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Jason Bascom, 1622 Center St., Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020