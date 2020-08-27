1/1
Eileen Driscoll
EILEEN DRISCOLL Wellman Eileen Driscoll, 80, of Iowa City, Iowa, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Per her request, cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials may be made in her name to Friends of Hickory Hill Park. Eileen was born July 8, 1940, in Parnell, Iowa, the fourth child of Timothy Francis Driscoll and Hannah Duffy Driscoll. She was raised in Wellman, Iowa, and attended the University of Iowa, where she received B.A. and M.A. degrees. Eileen later received a CAS in educational administration from Illinois State University. She taught high school English in Illinois for almost 30 years, and then sold antiques in eastern Iowa for many years. Eileen loved traveling, spending time with friends, going to auctions and flea markets, and gambling. She loved her home - mostly she loved her family. Eileen is survived by her sister, Dolores Cornwall of Iowa City; a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Driscoll of Wellman; several nieces, a nephew; and many great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Lynch; a brother, Raymond Driscoll; and a brother-in-law, Barry Cornwall. Online condolences may be left at www.lensingfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
