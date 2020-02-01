|
|
EILEEN F. DORE Iowa City Eileen F. Dore, 96, and longtime resident of Iowa City, died Jan. 28, 2020, in Mission Viejo, Calif. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Jeff Belger officiating. Family committal services will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to the service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church or Mercy Hospital Foundation. Eileen was born June 19, 1923, in Denver, Colo., the daughter of James Hughes and Clare (Hughes) Gatch. She graduated from Devilbiss High School in Toledo, Ohio, and received her B.A. from the University of Toledo. Eileen worked for United Airlines in New York City before returning to Toledo, where she married Charles G. Dore on Nov. 15, 1947. The couple moved to Iowa City, Iowa, in 1959, where Charles was president of Owens Brush from 1956, until he retired in 1984. Eileen raised three children in Iowa City and was active in various school and civic organizations. Most recently, she was a resident of Melrose Meadows until 2018 when she relocated to southern California to be closer to family. Eileen was a 59-year member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, as well as the University of Iowa Presidents Club. She also was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. Eileen was devoted to her family. She loved traveling and spending time with family. Eileen was an avid Hawkeyes fan and a longtime patron of the theatre. She and her husband enjoyed many winters in Florida. Eileen was an enthusiastic bridge and bingo player. Eileen is survived by her children, daughter, Kathy Dore, and her husband, Keith Jepsen of Indian Wells, Calif.; son, Chad (Pattie) Dore of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; daughter, Kerry (Josh) Hershman, of San Clemente, Cafli.; five grandchildren, CJ Dore (Brittany), Jennifer Hershman Contant (Blake), Ryan Dore, Ben Hershman and Jill Jepsen Hossler (Roy); and great-grandchildren, Cooper Contant, Mason Dore, Carly Hossler and Zachary Hossler. Online condolences may be directed to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020