EILEEN SPRATT GROOMS Oxford Eileen Spratt Grooms was born in Cosgrove, Iowa, on April 25, 1925, and passed peacefully on March 20, 2019, in Boulder, Colo., at the age of 93. "You know, I'm in pretty good shape for the shape I'm in." This was Eileen's favorite saying in her later years. Determination, faith and perseverance defined her life. She never let anything stop her, whether it was leaving life on the farm in Iowa after high school to work as a teletype operator in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles and Hawaii, or getting married to a Marine (Gerald Spratt) and traveling the world with him after World War II. She rebounded from his death in 1970 and moved from California to Colorado. She started and later sold her own Sears Catalog Store in Brush, Colo. She moved to Akron, Colo., and became an Aflac Insurance agent for more than 30 years. She married another marine, Leonard Grooms in 1982. Following his death in 2011, she moved to Boulder to be near her son. She loved cooking and entertaining, whether for her family from Iowa, friends on the eastern plains of Colorado, or her son and family. She was an accomplished weaver, quilter, salsa maker and gardener. It was hard to believe that she and Leonard built a beautiful home with their own hands while they were in their 60s! Travel always was an important part of her life. She lived in Oslo, Norway, and traveled across Europe in the 1950s. She and Gerry moved around the United States from North Carolina to California. She loved traveling with her sister, Rose Ann, and husband, Francis, to Norway, Great Britain, Alaska and other destinations. She leaves behind her son, Michael, and his wife, Karyn; two grandchildren, Kelsey Moore (Steven) and Tyson Spratt (Amanda); and two great-grandchildren, Hannah Moore and Raegan Spratt. She also is survived by her sister, Rose Ann Sippy; her brother, Larry Quinlan (Jean); as well as lots of nieces and nephews. A strong Catholic all her life, she is now in heaven with her "maker." Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until service time at the church. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery in Holbrook. Luncheon follows at St. Michael's Hall after burial. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Akron, Colo., on May 7, at 10:30 a.m. Donations to Catholic Charities at ccdenver.org/ways-to-give. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Eileen and her family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary