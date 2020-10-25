EILEEN M. EVERTS-STOTZ Billings, Mont. Eileen M. Everts-Stotz, 80, of Billings, Mont., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The family will greet friends from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Palo Cemetery in Palo, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Eileen, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Eileen was born May 15, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Clarence and Angeline "Angie" (Gallagher) Everts. She was united in marriage to Jack Wisehart on Sept. 2, 1982, Hanford, Calif. Jack passed away in 1995. Eileen worked as a CNA at a nursing home in Billings. She was united in marriage to Marvin Stotz on June 3, 2006. Survivors include her husband, Marvin Stotz; son, Donald Crable, and his children, Shannon, Shaun, Tim and Angie; brother, Charles Everts; two special nieces, Sherry (Steven) Slife and JoAnn Evans; and several great-grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Angie Everts; brothers, Jim and Bill Everts; and ex-husband, Clyde Crable. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Eileen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
