EJANE JONES Cedar Rapids EJane Jones, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, March 30, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Services: private. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Qualben of St. Mark's Lutheran Church will officiate. A memorial service will be held for all family and friends at a later date. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. EJane was born Sept. 30, 1929, in St Olaf, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Grace (Jacobson) Lehmkuhl. She graduated from Roosevelt High School. She married Paul L. Jones on July 30, 1950. She and Paul co-founded Dental Prosthetics Services in 1972. EJane was a proud member of EGA, Heartland Region, Cedar Valley Chapter, Home Garden Club and an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Paul; her daughters, Kristine (John) Van Cleve of Cedar Rapids, and their children, Sarah Van Cleve and her children, Benjamin and Azaela; and Lisa (Jeff) Wortner and their children, Cassie and Brianna. She also is survived by her son, Steve (Monika) Jones of Hollywood, Fla., and his children, Jennifer (Josh) McElroy, and their children, Haiden and Connor, Madeline (Raffi) Farraj, and their children, TJ and Hendrix; and Alex (Melissa) Jones, and their son, James. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Lehmkuhl; and granddaughter, Kathryn Van Cleve. EJane was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She will be greatly missed. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in memory of EJane Jones.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
