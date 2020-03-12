|
ELAINE C. HEGARTY Clarence Elaine C. Hegarty, 85, of Clarence, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Clarence Nursing Home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence, with the Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Stanwood Cemetery at a later date. Elaine was born Oct. 16, 1934, to Karl and Viola (Schaffer) Huhn in Bangor, Wis. She married Paul Hegarty on Aug. 4, 1978. He passed away on Dec. 22, 2007. Elaine previously worked at the Mechanicsville and Clarence nursing homes and was a very hard worker. She worked on the farm, liked to garden, and was always there to lend a helping hand. Elaine is survived by her children, Sharon (Don) Stewart of Clarence, Linda (Gene) Horman of Tipton, Mike (Lisa) Colvin of Lowden and Diane Northington of Ames; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Fred Huhn of Houston, Minn.; and sister, Karen Betts of Toma, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister; one brother; and son, Gary Colvin. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020