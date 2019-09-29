|
ELAINE E. RYGR Cedar Rapids Elaine E. Rygr, a resident of the Rehab Center of Lisbon, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died at the Rehab Center Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Funeral services at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery in Davenport. Survivors include a sister, Mary Perrin of Lisbon; one niece; one nephew; as well as good friends, Doris and Dewane Hughes of Cedar Rapids and David Kerton of Marion. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Elaine was born May 16, 1926, in Bettendorf, the daughter of Emmanuel and Theresa Alles. She graduated from Coe College with a degree in education. Elaine married Jerry W. Rygr on July 24, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Jerry passed away on Jan. 28, 2019. Elaine was a teacher in the Cedar Rapids school district for more than 37 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Elaine enjoyed travel, especially to Branson and listening to the Gaithers. She will be fondly remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, sister and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019