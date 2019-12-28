|
|
ELAINE F. SEMKEN Iowa City Elaine F. Semken, 83, longtime resident of Iowa City, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. A time of visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, followed by services celebrating her life beginning at 7 p.m. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Private services for burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center or CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank (formerly the Crisis Center). To share a thought, memory or condolence with Elaine's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. A more complete obituary will be shared by her family in the days to come.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019