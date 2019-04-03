|
ELAINE J. FIGGE Marion Elaine J. Figge, 82, of Marion, died peacefully on March 30, 2019. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her children, Debra Biegler, Gary (Mary) Figge, David (Brenda) Figge and Diane (John) Cram; 21 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Born to Philip and Edna (Hartz) DeBuhr on July 28, 1936, Elaine Joyce graduated from Rufus King High School in 1954. She married Robert Figge in 195. They later divorced. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon DeBuhr; son, Bob Figge; son-in-law, Todd Biegler; great-granddaughter, Selah Biegler; and former husband, Robert. Please share your support and memories with Elaine's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019