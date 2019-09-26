|
|
ELAINE FREIE Newhall Elaine Freie, 91, of Newhall, was called to her heavenly home on Sept. 24, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Newhall. Pastor Steven Rempfer will officiate. Vistation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the church. Interment will take place following the service at St. John Lutheran Cemetery near Newhall. Elaine is survived by her six children, Larry Freie (Linda) of Lincoln, Neb., Leland Freie (Valerie) of Cedar Rapids, Janet Atkinson of Cedar Rapids, Julie Nieland of Iowa City, Linda Freitag (Jim) of Puyallup, Wash., and James Freie (Sheila) of Wilton; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; also surviving are sisters- and brothers-in-law, Norma Casperson, Evonne Plagge and Jeannette and Glenn Freie, all of Latimer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Verne Freie; her parents, Edwin and Sophia (Deer) Rathman; brother, Robert Rathmann; infant sister, Helen; brothers-in-law, Lloyd DeBour, Everett Casperson and Wayne Plagge; and son-in-law, Allen Nieland. Elaine was born April 3, 1928, in Hampton, Iowa. She graduated from Latimer High School and spent several years as a farmer's wife and mother near Sheffield, Iowa. Elaine was involved in 4-H and at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer. She and Verne moved to Newhall in 1971, and she worked as a secretary for the athletic director at Benton Community High School for 21 years. Elaine was actively involved at her church. She enjoyed play golf, cards and games with family and friends. She and Verne enjoyed spending 18 winters in Harlingen, Texas. She loved watching as many sporting events and activities as possible of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Most of all, Elaine was a woman of faith who truly loved her Lord and Savior. Faith, family and friends were most treasured in her life. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019