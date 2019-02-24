ELAINE CAROL GILROY (WALTHER) Marion Elaine Carol Gilroy (Walther) of Marion, Iowa, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Feb, 18, 2019. She was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Buffalo, N.Y., to her parents, Ewald and Elsie Walther. Elaine worked as a Marion police dispatcher, security guard at Target and at the Merchants' National Bank of Cedar Rapids. Elaine ultimately retired from the city of Marion, where she worked from Oct. 17, 1977, to Dec. 31, 1999. She then was blessed to live in the same house as her two granddaughters, Sydney and Peyton Walther, whom she helped take care of during the first few years of their lives. Elaine loved and cared for people her whole life. She volunteered for many years at Foundation 2 and Crisis Line. Elaine cared for the children so much that, sometimes, she would bring them into her own home and raise them. Elaine took a special interest in Sabrina West of Grandview, Mo. She had said countless times that she was her favorite. Elaine was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Susan Young (Walther). Elaine is survived by her husband, Michael Gilroy; her children, Daniel (Giovanna) Gawel, Martin Gawel and Stefan (Tracy) Walther; her nephew and nieces, Ricky, Leanne, Lisa and Susie; her grandchildren, Martin Klein, Angela Redmond, Joseph Gawel and Sydney and Peyton Walther; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Breana, Austin, Asher and Taven; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. It was Elaine's wishes to have a private service and cremation. She was deeply loved and left this world a better place than she found it. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary