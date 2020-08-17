ELAINE HOLUBAR Cedar Rapids Elaine Holubar, 96, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Heritage Nursing and Rehab. Private family services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include six grandsons, Charles (Melissa) Sidwell, Jason Holubar, Raymond, Matthew, Garen "Alex" and Lewis Varner, all of Cedar Rapids; and brother, Bob Raftis of Marion. She also is survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Heather, Gabrielle, Andrew, Farrah, Olivia, Lennon, Emery, Felicitas, Savannah, Lorilee and Arianna; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Karen; and a brother, James. Elaine was born Feb. 19, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of James and Alta (Brown) Raftis. She married Archie Holubar on Oct. 9, 1945, in Iowa City. Archie passed away in 2004. Elaine was the stockroom manager at K-Mart and retired from there after more than 26 years of service. She enjoyed photography, pottery, playing cards with her friends and traveling with her husband and grandchildren. Elaine was a wonderful wife, grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed. A special thanks to Vicki and Jerry VanDuesen for the years of devotion to Elaine. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Elaine's family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com
