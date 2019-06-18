Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL 61704
(309) 663-1968
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine I. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elaine I. Johnson Obituary
ELAINE JOHNSON Bloomington, Ill. Elaine I. Johnson, 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:16 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home. She and her husband are together again. Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, Ill., with the Rev. Peter Weeks officiating. Burial will be in Hudson Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to . Elaine was born March 11, 1935, in Williamsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Milton and Edna Latscha Schmidt. She married Emery E. Johnson on July 25, 1953, in Williamsburg, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2015. She is survived by a daughter, Geri Koch of Bloomington; a son, Dennis (Susan) Johnson of Brookfield, Wis.; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leo (Eva) Schmidt of Williamsburg, Iowa. Elaine was self-employed throughout most of her working career. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing. She was a strong, generous, independent person who always thought of others before herself. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank her team of doctors and OSF St. Joseph Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carmody-Flynn Williamsburg Funeral Home
Download Now