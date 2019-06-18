ELAINE JOHNSON Bloomington, Ill. Elaine I. Johnson, 84, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:16 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her home. She and her husband are together again. Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, Ill., with the Rev. Peter Weeks officiating. Burial will be in Hudson Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to . Elaine was born March 11, 1935, in Williamsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Milton and Edna Latscha Schmidt. She married Emery E. Johnson on July 25, 1953, in Williamsburg, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2015. She is survived by a daughter, Geri Koch of Bloomington; a son, Dennis (Susan) Johnson of Brookfield, Wis.; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leo (Eva) Schmidt of Williamsburg, Iowa. Elaine was self-employed throughout most of her working career. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing. She was a strong, generous, independent person who always thought of others before herself. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank her team of doctors and OSF St. Joseph Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com. Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary