ELAINE J. CORRIGAN Cedar Rapids Elaine J. Corrigan, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is serving the family. Elaine was born Oct. 12, 1936, in Marengo, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Krafka) Kucera. She graduated from Parnell High School and then attended Ottumwa Heights College. She married Richard Corrigan on May 14, 1960, in Parnell. Elaine worked at Nissan Trampoline for many years as well as the city of Cedar Rapids in the Assessor's Office and the Cedar Rapids Police Department. She was musical and played the piano, guitar and the banjo. As a talented arranger, she made many flower bouquets for family members' weddings. She was a seamstress, quilter, great cook, baker, gardener, expert euchre player and a woman of many other talents. She spent many years camping with family in the Yellow River State Forest, as well as tent camping for a month in Alaska. Her faith was very important to her and she shared it with others with her grace-filled heart and compassionate spirit. Elaine is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Janet (Marlan) Poage of Madrid and Jo Ann (David) Stewart of Windsor, Colo.; grandchildren, Macaley (Don) Johnsen and Samuel Poage, Jacob Stewart and Morgan Stewart, and Ben Corrigan and Logan Corrigan; six great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Richard) Davin; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Joseph and Daniel Corrigan; and five siblings. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.