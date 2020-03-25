|
ELAINE MARIE LOUTSCH Cedar Rapids Elaine Marie Loutsch, 83, of Cedar Rapids, died suddenly on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City. Elaine was born Feb. 16, 1937, the daughter of Edward (Ted) Patnode and Regina (Lawrence) Patnode of Anamosa, Iowa. Elaine attended St. Patrick School and Anamosa High School. She graduated in 1955. Elaine lived in Cedar Rapids and was a stay-at-home mom to five children before a divorce. She then was a cook at Mercy Medical Center, where she worked until her retirement. She was a longtime member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Elaine lived her Cathoic faith. She loved family activities and trips, especially day trips. Shopping and dining out with friends held a special place in her heart. She loved animals, and had a keen sense of humor that brought laughter to those near her. She is survived by her children, Stephen Loutsch (Shirley Johnson), Diane Connelly, Frank Loutsch (Terri) and Nancy McKinley (Tim Shakespeare); six grandchildren, Justin Loutsch, Shawn Loutsch, Andrew Loutsch, Crystal Connelly, Angel Burns and Brandon Loutsch; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard Patnode. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Daniel Loutsch; and her sister-in-law, Joyce Patnode. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church at a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. Interment will be at St Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or St. Jude Catholic Church per Elaine's wishes. For two years before her death, Elaine was a resident at Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City. The family expresses gratitude to the Briarwood staff for the compassionate high quality care given to her encouraging her to attend activities, painting her nails, singing to her, putting on her favorite slipper boots, making her comfortable in her recliner and ensuring that she had a Pepsi in hand, if not a beer, which brought a smile to her face.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020