ELAINE MARIE LEONARD-SALLIS Phoenix Elaine Marie Leonard-Sallis, 79, of Phoenix and longtime resident of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away comfortably with the support of close family on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Phoenix. Elaine was born on Aug. 1, 1940, to the late Joe and Irene Leonard of Solon, where she attended Solon High School. She later moved to Cedar Rapids and owned a small business for many years, eventually retiring in Phoenix. Elaine was vivacious, adventurous with an independent nature, and enjoyed dancing, music, family, history and travel. She is survived by her four children, Teresa Randall-Turner of Charleston, S.C., Tim Randall (Barbara) of Winterville, Ga., Shelly Randall-Hull (Michael) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Victoria Sallis of Phoenix; six grandchildren, Nick Jones of Cedar Rapids, Lisa Turner of Austin, Texas, Austin Hull of Reno, Nev., Taryn Turner of Houston, Royce Woolridge of Phoenix and Maddison Hull of Iowa City; great-grandson, Jaiden Lawrence of Austin, Texas; her brothers; Jim Leonard (Barbara) of Cedar Rapids, Larry Leonard (Mary) of Overland Park, Kan., and Dennis Leonard (Barbara) of Belleville, Texas, as well as her constant loving pet companion, LeeLee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Irene Leonard of Solon; and daughter-in-law, Nancy Leonard. The family wishes to thank the care team and friends who've supported Elaine through this difficult journey. Catholic Mass and graveside services are pending.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020