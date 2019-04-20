ELAINE MAY BOERSMA Iowa City Elaine May Boersma, 94, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Oaknoll Retirement Residence surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Anita Johnson officiating. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Elaine deeded her body to the UI Anatomical Program. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward First United Methodist Church, Iowa City, United Methodist Women or a . Elaine was born April 24, 1924, in St. Joseph, Mich., the daughter of Fred and May (Bays) Mensinger. Elaine was raised in Baroda, Mich. She attended Hope College in Holland, Mich., where she met Wendell (Dell) Boersma. On Feb. 3, 1945, they were married in Hollywood, Fla. Elaine received her BA from Western Michigan University. Elaine was an elementary school teacher with the Baroda public schools in Michigan for 10 years. In 1967, the family moved from Ann Arbor, Mich., to Iowa City. Elaine was a member of First United Methodist Church, P.E.O. Chapter K.P., United Methodist Women, and for more than 15 years she volunteered delivering for Meals on Wheels. Elaine loved her family and will be greatly missed. Survivors include Elaine's three children, Nancy (Steve) Weber of Iowa City, Mark (Judy) Boersma of Churchville, Pa., and Brian (Michelle) Boersma of Marshall, Minn.; eight grandchildren, Emily, Matthew, Ivy, Kent, Joshua, Stephanie, Claire and Timothy; three great-grandchildren, Max, Greta and Liesl Peterson; and one brother, Terry Mensinger of Baroda, Mich. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Dell; her parents; an infant brother, Stanley; her brother, Fred Jr.; and an infant grandson, Christopher Weber. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary