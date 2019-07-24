ELAINE ANN MILLER Norway Elaine Ann Miller, 85, of Norway, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. A private family graveside service will take place at Mound Cemetery in Watkins. Elaine was born Oct. 13, 1933, to Ivan and Anna (Geiger) Swick in Watkins, Iowa. She attended Norway schools. On June 9, 1952, Elaine married Norman Edward Miller in Norway. She worked at Amana Refrigeration before taking a train out to be with Norman, who was stationed at George Air Force Base in Victorville, Calif. The couple returned home in 1955 and helped Norman's father with farming, until purchasing their own farm in 1959, where they raised their four children. As the children got older Elaine worked for many of the grocery stores throughout Benton County. Elaine enjoyed gardening, canning and baking. Together, the couple liked to play cards and go dancing. She was a great cook, making homemade meals for her family and even delivering to the field. Elaine took pleasure in caring for animals with a fondness of cats. Most of all, she loved spoiling her grandkids and dog, Andy. Elaine always let her family and friends know she cared about them, sending cards on birthdays and anniversaries. Elaine was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles with her husband. She is survived by her sons, Darrell (Kathy), Kevin (Deanna) and Glen (Lisa), all of Norway; daughter, Karen Pegump of Walford; grandchildren, Brian (Joy) Miller, Mark (Amanda) Miller, Melissa (Andrew) Merritt, Monika (Brennan) Jacobsen, Colin Douglas, Anna (Tyler) Smith, Robert Freese, Colton, Holly and Tyler Miller, Chad and Greg Pegump and Amanda (Troy) Krahmer; great-grandchildren, Evan, Brenden, Kalyssa, Riley, Piper, Miles, Nolan, Maddox, Maddison, Camryn, Tyson and Liberty, and a great-grandson on the way; and siblings, Bruce (Janice) Swick of Luzerne and Karen (Harley) Noe of Cedar Rapids. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 66 years, Norman, in 2018; grandson, Matthew Miller; and brother, Gordon Swick. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019